législatives 2024

1re circonscription
- Carine Manck (RN) : 39,73 %
- Ian Boucard (LR) : 23,99 %
- Marie-Eve Belorgey (NFP) : 22,59 %
Les autres chiffres :
- Inscrits : 47.553
- Votants : 32.769
- Exprimés : 32.014
- Abstentions : 14.784
- Blancs : 479
- Nuls : 276
2e circonscription
- Guillaume Bigot (RN) : 37,88 %
- Florian Chauche (NFP) : 27,80 %
- Didier Vallverdu (LR) : 17,38 %
- Josée Martinez (ENS) : 15,35 %
Les autres chiffres :
- Inscrits : 45.500
- Votants : 31.577
- Exprimés : 30.733
- Abstentions : 13.923
- Blancs : 522
- Nuls : 322