Festival Détonation 2025 : le programme de ce samedi 27 septembre

Dans la grand salle de La Rodia
- 20h00 - Feldup
- 21h30 - Sara Hebe
- 23h00 - Miki
- 00h30 - Delaurentis
- 01h30 - YMNK
Dans le Bal à fond
- 19h30 - Otuama
- 20h30 - Kevin Twomey & Friends
- 22h30 - Bryan’s Magic Tears
- 00h30 - Tigerbalm
- 01h30 - Kimshies
Dans l’Extra bal
- 21h30 - Matsutaké
- 23h30 - New Candys
- 01h30 - Ex Echo
Sur le Bezac soundystem
- 19h00 - Makomako B2B Miqi O
- 20h30 - Cat Anderson B2B Harry Cover
- 22h00 - Mam Dem Up & Dj Itch B2B Riddim Sound
- 23h30 - Crocus B2B Dery
- 01h00 - Sentiments B2B Duville
Infiltrations chorégraphiques avec La Meute.
Fermeture des portes du festival à 03h30
Infos +
Il reste des places ! Rendez-vous sur detonation-festival.com/billetterie ou sur place.