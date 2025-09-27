Festival Détonation 2025 : le programme de ce samedi 27 septembre

Du 3 au 5 octobre 2025, le festival Du Bitume et des Plumes revient à Besançon pour une édition anniversaire placée sous le signe des ”Amours”. Créé par l’Association du Goudron et des Plumes, l’événement, reconnu d’intérêt général, rassemble chaque année plus de 18 000 spectateurs et mobilise près de 145 bénévoles.