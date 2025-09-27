Samedi 27 Septembre 2025
Alerte Témoin
AccueilActualitéAgendaÉtat civilMagazinesInfo traficMétéoVotre communemonjob.infoAnnonces Légales
Politique Economie Société Culture Vie locale Sport Social Faits Divers Justice Education Jeunesse Santé Nature Transports Loisirs Religion
Besançon
Culture

Festival Détonation 2025 : le programme de ce samedi 27 septembre

Publié le 27/09/2025 - 08:30
Mis à jour le 26/09/2025 - 09:20

Détonation se poursuit ce samedi 27 septembre à La Rodia. Ouverture des porte à 19h00 avec pour commencer cette deuxième soirée Makomako B2B Midi O sur le Bezac Soundsystem, puis Feldup dans la grande salle… Voici le programme.

© Pascal Froment
© Pascal Froment

Dans la grand salle de La Rodia

  • 20h00 - Feldup
  • 21h30 - Sara Hebe
  • 23h00 - Miki
  • 00h30 - Delaurentis
  • 01h30 - YMNK

Dans le Bal à fond

  • 19h30 - Otuama
  • 20h30 - Kevin Twomey & Friends
  • 22h30 - Bryan’s Magic Tears
  • 00h30 - Tigerbalm
  • 01h30 - Kimshies

Dans l’Extra bal

  • 21h30 - Matsutaké
  • 23h30 - New Candys
  • 01h30 - Ex Echo

Sur le Bezac soundystem

  • 19h00 - Makomako B2B Miqi O
  • 20h30 - Cat Anderson B2B Harry Cover
  • 22h00 - Mam Dem Up & Dj Itch B2B Riddim Sound
  • 23h30 - Crocus B2B Dery
  • 01h00 - Sentiments B2B Duville

Infiltrations chorégraphiques avec La Meute.

Fermeture des portes du festival à 03h30

Infos +

Il reste des places ! Rendez-vous sur detonation-festival.com/billetterie ou sur place.

festival detonation Musiques actuelles smac

Publié le 27 septembre à 08h30 par Alexane
Soyez le premier à commenter...

Laisser un commentaire

Culture

Besançon
Culture

Festival Détonation : La Rodia prête à vibrer pour sa 12e édition !

VIDÉO • La 12e édition du festival Détonation s’apprête à enflammer le site de La Rodia à Besançon. Ce vendredi matin, alors que les équipes s’activaient pour les derniers préparatifs, nous avons rencontré David Demange, directeur de la smac, afin de découvrir ses coups de cœur de la programmation et de revenir sur la thématique de cette année : l’Irlande.

david demange festival detonation irlande La Rodia musique
Publié le 26 septembre à 16h30 par Alexane
Besançon
Culture

Coeur XXL, after au Bastion, spectacles… Le festival Du Bitume et des Plumes fête ses 10 ans à Besançon

Du 3 au 5 octobre 2025, le festival Du Bitume et des Plumes revient à Besançon pour une édition anniversaire placée sous le signe des ”Amours”. Créé par l’Association du Goudron et des Plumes, l’événement, reconnu d’intérêt général, rassemble chaque année plus de 18 000 spectateurs et mobilise près de 145 bénévoles.

amour anniversaire festival du bitume et des plumes le bastion musique spectacle
Publié le 25 septembre à 09h24 par Alexane
Besançon
Culture

Deux journées pour découvrir le CLA à Besançon

Dans le cadre de la journée européenne des langues qui se déroulera ce vendredi 26 septembre 2025, le CLA propose cette fin de semaine de participer à une soirée tandem linguistique le jeudi 25 septembre et ouvre ses portes le samedi 27 septembre pour une après-midi ludique autour des langues et des cultures du monde.

cla
Publié le 24 septembre à 14h32 par Hélène L.
Besançon
Culture

Qui sont les 8 demi-finalistes du 59e Concours international de jeunes chefs d’orchestre ?

Après deux jours d’épreuves réunissant vingt candidats, le jury international a désigné ce mardi 23 septembre les huit demi-finalistes qui poursuivront le 59e Concours de jeunes chefs d’orchestre de Besançon. À noter que l’Asie renforce sa présence et qu’aucune femme n’accède au tour suivant. 

concours de jeunes chefs d'orchestre festival international de musique
Publié le 24 septembre à 11h39 par Elodie Retrouvey
Besançon
Culture

Concours international de jeunes chefs d’orchestre de Besançon : deux changements de dernière minute…

Deux désistements pour raisons familiales impérieuses – l’un d’un candidat, l’autre d’un membre du jury – sont intervenus deux jours du lancement du Concours international de jeunes chefs d’orchestre de Besançon qui se déroule du 22 au 27 septembre 2025.

concours de jeunes chefs d'orchestre festival international de musique
Publié le 22 septembre à 15h32 par Hélène L.
Besançon
Culture
Publi-Infos

Abdessamad El Montassir expose au Frac Franche-Comté : vernissage le 16 octobre 2025 !

PUBLI-INFO • Du 17 octobre au 1er mars 2025, le Frac Franche-Comté consacre une exposition monographique à l’artiste marocain Abdessamad El Montassir, intitulée Une pierre sous la langue. Cette présentation, dont la commissaire est Sylvie Zavatta, directrice du Frac, rassemble des œuvres créées entre 2021 et 2024 ainsi que des pièces inédites produites lors de la résidence de l’artiste à la Villa Médicis, dans le cadre de la bourse Fondation Louis Roederer. Rendez-vous le 16 octobre pour le vernissage en présence d'Abdessamad El Montassir et de Carolina Fonseca !

exposition frac Frac Franche-Comté
Publié le 22 septembre à 07h00 par Macommune.info

Avec le "bus Mes Tips Santé", la CPAM au plus près des jeunes, le 1er octobre

Une nouvelle enseigne déco vient d’ouvrir à la Galerie Chateaufarine de Besançon
Offre d'emploi

Abdessamad El Montassir expose au Frac Franche-Comté : vernissage le 16 octobre 2025 !

Devenez membre de macommune.info

Publiez gratuitement vos actualités et événements

Inscription
Connexion

Les coups de cœur de l'équipe NG Productions
Offre d'emploi
publi info 4

Voyage, style, mobilité : plongez dans l’univers DELSEY à Besançon avec 1000 m² d’inspiration et d’innovation

Le Grand Besançon recrute un.e Agent.e de pilotage station assainissement
Infos Pratiques

Week-end gourmand du Chat Perché : zoom sur les temps forts de ce week-end
Jeu-concours

Jouez et gagnez le livre "Paysages de marche" du Musée Courbet

Sneakers Corner débarque à la Galerie Chateaufarine : c’est quoi ?

Sondage

 9.44
nuageux
le 27/09 à 09h00
Vent
1.05 m/s
Pression
1022 hPa
Humidité
90 %
 