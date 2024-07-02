Législatives 2024 : comment a-t-on voté à Besançon ?

Voici la liste des candidats du Doubs classés par nombre de voix
- Dominique Voynet (NFP) : 11.415 voix (soit 26,10 %)
- Séverine Véziès (NFP) : 8.137 voix (soir 18,61 %)
- Benoît Vuillemin (ENS) : 6.413 voix (14,66 %)
- Laurent Croizier (ENS) : 5.626 voix (12,87 %)
- Eric Fusis (RN) : 5.212 voix (soit 11,92 %)
- Thomas Lutz (RN) : 4.345 voix (9,94 %)
- Daniel Roy (LR) : 1.474 voix (soit 3,37 %)
- Marielle Pernin (ECO) : 422 voix (soit 0,96 %)
- Brigitte Vuitton (EXG) : 358 voix (soit 0,82 %)
- Nicole Friess (EXG) : 272 voix (soit 0,62 %)
- Alain Ruch (EXG) : 56 voix (soit 0,13 %)
- Elisa Morel (REG) : 1 voix (soit 0,00 %)
Les autres chiffres :
- Inscrits : 66.385
- Votants : 44.624
- Exprimés : 43.731
- Abstentions : 21.761
- Blancs : 595
- Nuls : 298