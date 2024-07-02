Mardi 2 Juillet 2024
Besançon
Politique

Législatives 2024 : comment a-t-on voté à Besançon ?

Publié le 01/07/2024 - 15:34
Mis à jour le 01/07/2024 - 15:56

À Besançon, Dominique Voynet, candidate du Nouveau Front Populaire dans la 2e circonscription du Doubs arrive en tête. Au total, elle compte 11.415 voix. Elle est suivie de Séverine Veziès, candidate du Nouveau Front Populaire dans la 1re circonscription. L’extrême droite n’arrive qu’en cinquième position.

© D Poirier
© HL
1/2 - © D Poirier
2/2 - © HL

Voici la liste des candidats du Doubs classés par nombre de voix 

  • Dominique Voynet (NFP) : 11.415 voix (soit 26,10 %)
  • Séverine Véziès (NFP) : 8.137 voix (soir 18,61 %)
  • Benoît Vuillemin (ENS) : 6.413 voix (14,66 %)
  • Laurent Croizier (ENS) : 5.626 voix (12,87 %)
  • Eric Fusis (RN) : 5.212 voix (soit 11,92 %)
  • Thomas Lutz (RN) : 4.345 voix (9,94 %)
  • Daniel Roy (LR) : 1.474 voix (soit 3,37 %)
  • Marielle Pernin (ECO) : 422 voix (soit 0,96 %)
  • Brigitte Vuitton (EXG) : 358 voix (soit 0,82 %)
  • Nicole Friess (EXG) : 272 voix (soit 0,62 %)
  • Alain Ruch (EXG) : 56 voix (soit 0,13 %)
  • Elisa Morel (REG) : 1 voix (soit 0,00 %)

Les autres chiffres : 

  • Inscrits : 66.385
  • Votants : 44.624 
  • Exprimés : 43.731
  • Abstentions : 21.761
  • Blancs : 595
  • Nuls : 298

législatives 2024

Publié le 1 juillet à 15h34 par Hélène L.
Mardis des rives : le programme des soirées estivales au bord du Doubs...

