Qui sont les nouvelles miss départementales de Franche-Comté ?

Alors que se tiendra à Dunkerque la 25ème édition des Assises européennes de la transition énergétique les 10, 11 et 12 septembre 2024, les trois co-organisateurs historiques de l’évènement – la Communauté urbaine de Dunkerque, Bordeaux Métropole et l’ADEME - annoncent l’entrée officielle de deux nouveaux territoires, Dijon et Strasbourg, dans l’organisation de cet évènement pour répondre collectivement aux défis cruciaux de la transition énergétique : le dérèglement climatique et la souveraineté énergétique nationale et européenne.