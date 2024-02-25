Dimanche 25 Février 2024
Alerte Témoin
AccueilActualitéAgendaÉtat civilMagazinesInfo traficMétéoVotre communemonjob.infoAnnonces Légales
Politique Economie Société Culture Vie locale Sport Social Faits Divers Justice Education Jeunesse Santé Nature Transports Loisirs Religion
Franche-Comté
Société

Qui sont les nouvelles miss départementales de Franche-Comté ?

Publié le 24/02/2024 - 09:45
Mis à jour le 25/02/2024 - 08:35

Vendredi 23 février 2024 a eu lieu au Grand Kursaal de Besançon l’élection des quatre miss départementales de Franche-Comté. Découvrez celles qui prendront prochainement part à l’élection Miss Franche-Comté 2024 pour succéder à la Champagnolaise Sonia Coutant, misse Franche-Comté 2023. 

© Facebook comité Miss FC - La boîte à portrait
© Capture miss franche-comté Instagram
© Comité Miss Franche-Comté pour Miss France
1/3 - © Facebook comité Miss FC - La boîte à portrait
2/3 - © Capture miss franche-comté Instagram
3/3 - © Comité Miss Franche-Comté pour Miss France

Le palmarès complet des miss départementales de Franche-Comté

Miss Doubs 2024 : Manon Le Maou (candidate n°15)

  • 1ere dauphine : Emma Grossot (candidate n°14)
  • 2e dauphine : Agathe De Froissard (candidate n°13)
  • 3e Dauphine : Lucile Rédréau (candidate n°17)
  • Prix du rayonnement : Alicia Lonchampt (candidate n°16)
  • Prix de l’élégance : Axelle Thiebaud (candidate n°18)

©

Miss Jura 2024 : Anaïs Gagelin (candidate n°1)

  • 1ere dauphine : Juliana Stepanoff (candidate n°4)
  • 2e dauphine miss jura : Elodie Gelinot (candidate n°2)
  • 3e dauphine Lola Mesnier (candidate n°3)

©

Miss Haute-Saone 2024 : Marina Licanin (candidate n°6)

  • 1ere dauphine : Laura Thomassey (candidate n°8)
  • 2e dauphine : Elodie Gomes-Rei (candidate n°5)
  • 3e Dauphine : Mallory Rigollot-Bertrand (candidate n°7)

©

Miss Pays de Belfort-Montbéliard 2024 : Alexia Cordier (candidate n°9)

  • 1ere dauphine : Louison Courtois (candidate n°10)
  • 2e dauphine : Manon Leszczynsk (candidate n°12)
  • 3e Dauphine : Noémie Lemoine (candidate n°11)

©

miss miss doubs

Publié le 24 fevrier à 09h45 par Elodie Retrouvey
Soyez le premier à commenter...

Laisser un commentaire

Société

Besançon
Société

Deux ans de soutien à l’Ukraine pour l’association UKRaide

Le 24 février 2024 a marqué les deux ans du lancement de l’opération militaire spéciale russe contre l’Ukraine. Une guerre qui ne respecte pas le droit international et qui vise inlassablement des infrastructures non militaires telles que les écoles, les jardins d’enfants, les logements de particuliers ou encore les hôpitaux. En 2024, l’association UKRaide poursuit sa mobilisation en continuant d’acheminer des camions d’aide en Ukraine.

bénévolat guerre ukraide
Publié le 25 fevrier à 09h29 par Elodie Retrouvey
Doubs
Nature Société

Des chasseurs du Doubs demandent à pouvoir chasser le lynx, espèce protégée

Dans un courrier du 16 février 2024, l’Association intercommunale de chasse agrée (AICA) de Fournets-Luisans représentée par son président Steve Thalmann, a demandé à la fédération départementale des chasseurs du Doubs de soumettre au vote de la prochaine assemblée générale un déclassement du lynx boréal, espèce protégée. Une proposition qui n’a pas manqué de faire bondir le centre Athénas, dont la mission est en partie dédié à la protection du félin. 

centre athénas chasse lynx
Publié le 25 fevrier à 10h50 par Elodie Retrouvey
Besançon
Politique Société

À Besançon, une centaine de personnes rassemblées en hommage au groupe Manouchian

Alors que le couple de résistants communistes, Missak et Mélinée Manouchian étaient panthéonisés lors d’une cérémonie d’hommage national à Paris mercredi 21 février, en même temps à Besançon, une cérémonie s’est  tenue place du 8 Septembre en présence d’une centaine de personnes.

parti communiste résistance seconde guerre mondiale ville de besançon
Publié le 22 fevrier à 09h42 par Alexane
Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Santé Société

Mars Bleu revient en Bourgogne Franche-Comté : s’il est détecté tôt, le cancer colorectal se guérit 9 fois sur 10

Tous les deux ans, les Bourguignons-Francs-Comtois de 50 à 74 ans sont invités à réaliser un test de dépistage du cancer colorectal. À l’occasion de Mars Bleu, du 1er au 31 mars 2024, campagne nationale de sensibilisation au dépistage de ce cancer, le Centre régional de coordination des dépistages des cancers (CRCDC) rappelle l’importance de réaliser ce test.

cancer cancer colorectal dépistage mars bleu
Publié le 21 fevrier à 11h43 par Alexane
Dijon
Société

Dijon recevra les Assises européennes de la transition énergétique en 2026

Alors que se tiendra à Dunkerque la 25ème édition des Assises européennes de la transition énergétique les 10, 11 et 12 septembre 2024, les trois co-organisateurs historiques de l’évènement – la Communauté urbaine de Dunkerque, Bordeaux Métropole et l’ADEME - annoncent l’entrée officielle de deux nouveaux territoires, Dijon et Strasbourg, dans l’organisation de cet évènement pour répondre collectivement aux défis cruciaux de la transition énergétique : le dérèglement climatique et la souveraineté énergétique nationale et européenne.

écologie françois rebsamen transition énergétique
Publié le 21 fevrier à 10h58 par Alexane
Publi-info

Grandes Heures Nature revient les 14, 15 et 16 juin à Besançon : les inscriptions sont ouvertes !
Publi-info

Quoi de neuf au Criollo pour 2024 ?

L’émission "La meilleure boulangerie de France" se rend en Bourgogne
Offre d'emploi

Devenez membre de macommune.info

Publiez gratuitement vos actualités et événements

Inscription
Connexion

Quoi de neuf au Frac Franche-Comté ?
Offre d'emploi
publi info 4

Un plan à 60 millions d’euros pour rénover 12 écoles et 3 crèches à Besançon

En immersion dans le plus vaste chantier privé à Besançon…
Jeu concours

Découvrez le résultat du jeu concours de cette semaine !
BEZAC KDO

La Parenthèse massages : de l’instant cocooning à la "cure bien-être"

Œuf parfait sur mousseline de panais signé Serge Louys du restaurant L’Auberge Fleurie

Sondage

 4.33
nuageux
le 25/02 à 9h00
Vent
4.13 m/s
Pression
1006 hPa
Humidité
92 %
 