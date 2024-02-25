Qui sont les nouvelles miss départementales de Franche-Comté ?

Le palmarès complet des miss départementales de Franche-Comté
Miss Doubs 2024 : Manon Le Maou (candidate n°15)
- 1ere dauphine : Emma Grossot (candidate n°14)
- 2e dauphine : Agathe De Froissard (candidate n°13)
- 3e Dauphine : Lucile Rédréau (candidate n°17)
- Prix du rayonnement : Alicia Lonchampt (candidate n°16)
- Prix de l’élégance : Axelle Thiebaud (candidate n°18)
Miss Jura 2024 : Anaïs Gagelin (candidate n°1)
- 1ere dauphine : Juliana Stepanoff (candidate n°4)
- 2e dauphine miss jura : Elodie Gelinot (candidate n°2)
- 3e dauphine Lola Mesnier (candidate n°3)
Miss Haute-Saone 2024 : Marina Licanin (candidate n°6)
- 1ere dauphine : Laura Thomassey (candidate n°8)
- 2e dauphine : Elodie Gomes-Rei (candidate n°5)
- 3e Dauphine : Mallory Rigollot-Bertrand (candidate n°7)
Miss Pays de Belfort-Montbéliard 2024 : Alexia Cordier (candidate n°9)
- 1ere dauphine : Louison Courtois (candidate n°10)
- 2e dauphine : Manon Leszczynsk (candidate n°12)
- 3e Dauphine : Noémie Lemoine (candidate n°11)